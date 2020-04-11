South African to be hit by a hike in electricity tariffs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Consumers can brace themselves for another hike in electricity tariffs.Eskom announced in a statement on Saturday that the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) had approved tariff increases."On 9 March 2020, Nersa approved Eskom's allowable revenue from standard tariff customers to be 8.76% which will be implemented on 1 April 2020 for Eskom direct customers and 6.90% for municipalities which will be implemented on 1 July 2020," the electricity provider said.Eskom had submitted a revised tariff hike request to Nersa in February.The power utility said recently that though the low electricity demand during the lockdown gives it an opportunity to maintain its power stations, the lower usage also has negative financial implications."While this gives Eskom a much-needed break to carry out much-needed and long overdue maintenance on power stations, it obviously has big financial implications for Eskom and consequences for the consumers of electricity," Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.