Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans who travelled to UK test positive for COVID-19

by Staff reporter
11 Apr 2020 at 22:18hrs | Views
Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Zimbabwe, bringing the total to 13 cases, officials announced on Friday.

The ministry of health said it tested 25 samples, two of which came back positive. They are being linked to ‘Patient 10', a 21-year-old Harare woman who tested positive on April 6 after returning from the United Kingdom.

"The two new cases involve two 21-year-old male residents of Harare who travelled together with Patient 10," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the two new patients were "clinically stable and under self-isolation at home."

The two were contacted and tested as part of contact tracing once the 21-year-old woman tested positive for the virus which has killed three people, according to official data which some say is unreliable due to the low testing rate.

Under 450 people have been tested for the virus since the outbreak was reported in China last December.

The government imposed a 21-day lockdown since March 20 in a bid to curb the virus spread, but Zimbabwe's highly informalised economy is threatening to unravel the restrictions amid worsening food shortages.

Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, had killed 101,732 people as of 9PM on Friday, from 1,687,857 infections. Some 375,221 people were reported to have recovered.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 859 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 247 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 149 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2173 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3094 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3983 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3655 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6262 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9817 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2515 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2309 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5135 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5645 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2877 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days