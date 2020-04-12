Zonal maize meal facility introduced

News / National

by Staff reporter

GRAIN millers will on Tuesday introduce a zonal maize meal distribution system, which will see the product being delivered to all residential shops at selected urban areas as part of efforts to ensure the public conforms with the country's National Lockdown policy.The zonal maize meal distribution system is aimed at curbing rampant movement of people in search of the basic commodity as well as improving social distancing while queuing for the product at shops as part of efforts to restrict the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19).In a statement, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara, said the organisation has partnered with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to introduce a zonal maize meal distribution system in cities and towns where the demand is high as a way of improving suppliers and reducing decongestion."The Zimbabwe Republic Police has agreed to members of Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe nationwide supplying maize meal using a zonal system in the main seven hotspots namely Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Marondera, Kwekwe, Gweru and Chitungwiza. This arrangement will provide for more shops to receive and sell maize meal so that consumers buy the product in their respective areas of residence. The police will provide the necessary passage and will deploy details to oversee the delivery and selling of the maize meal," read the statement.Mr Musarara said the arrangement would be carried out during the course of the national lockdown."This exercise, which will run during the currency of the lockdown is vital in ensuring social distancing during queuing and will allow more households to buy the product at their nearest retail shop. The zonal based maize meal distribution will commence on Tuesday," he said.In a separate statement ZRP Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Commissioner Isaac Tayengwa confirmed the arrangement."Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has agreed with Zimbabwe Republic Police to have mealie-meal delivered to consumers according to a zoning system. The system will allow the consumers to access the commodity from supermarkets and retail shops in areas where they stay," he said.Comm Tayengwa said police and other security agencies would assist in ensuring the success of the exercise."All members of ZRP and other security agencies deployed on National Lockdown Operation have been directed to facilitate passage of employees and transporters involved in making mealie-meal available to the people closer to where they stay," he said.Comm Tayengwa further emphasised that the programme would play a huge part in mitigating the fight against Covid-19."This arrangement will minimise movement of people to and from cities and towns and reduce congestion as the commodity is available at various points," he said.