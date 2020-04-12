More Zupco buses during lockdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has deployed buses to Victoria Falls, Hwange, Esigodini, Plumtree and Beitbridge urban areas to provide affordable transport to residents and also facilitate travel for essential services during the lockdown.Hwange received two buses two weeks ago while Victoria Falls, Esigodini, Plumtree and Beitbridge got buses last week.The buses have been providing transport to residents during the lockdown. Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said the buses will remain servicing the towns even after the lockdown."Yes, we now have a Zupco bus in Victoria Falls so that people can move freely for essential services during this time of lockdown. If that is not enough, we will surely bring another one. We have also given two buses to Hwange and one each to Beitbridge, Esigodini and Plumtree as we are trying to make sure we transport people for essential services. These are the urban areas that didn't have buses all along and we are spreading to every part of the country. Currently there is not much of urban movement but the buses will surely remain there after the lockdown," he said.Residents in Victoria Falls welcomed the introduction of the Zupco bus which is moving between the town centre and Mkhosana via Chinotimba as well as to airport. A trip from town to Mkhosana costs $2 compared to $15 cash and $20 Ecocash that people have been paying to taxis that operate as public transport operators. It costs $6 from town to the airport compared to $40 charged by other operators.In Hwange the two buses operate between Empumalanga and Number 2, Number and 3 and Number 5 suburbs as well as Lukosi, close to 20km outside town. All buses and kombis under the Zupco scheme are subsidised by Government.