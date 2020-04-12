Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highlanders FC gets $383 from TV rights

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 08:42hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS FC only pocketed $383 from television rights for the 2019 season from the Premier Soccer League's deal with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBCtv).

According to the 2019 inflation-adjusted audited financial statements presented by Highlanders treasurer Donald Ndebele to members at a poorly attended meeting recently, Bosso got a measly amount of just $383. That amounts to US$15,32 according to the inter-bank rate pegged by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

As presented by Ndebele, in 2018, Highlanders got $13 616 from the same deal. Zbc took over rights to broadcast PSL matches in 2018 following the expiry of the deal between the country's top flight league and SuperSport at the end of 2017. SuperSport, a South Africa-based Pan-Africa group of television channels had the rights to broadcast PSL matches from 2012 to 2017.

Under the deal, SuperSport broadcast the fixtures via all platforms, including television, mobile and internet through sub-Saharan Africa and the adjacent islands. Highlanders received $2 201 172 from their NetOne sponsorship and a further $234 316 from Nyaradzo Funeral  Assurance for the 2019 season.

From gate takings, Highlanders collected $1 616 124 with the club's total revenue for 2019 being $6 601 103. Highlanders got $258 710 from their biggest fixture against Dynamos, a match Bosso won 1-0 on 16 June.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 905 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 257 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 150 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2179 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3102 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6269 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9856 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2516 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2309 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5136 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5656 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2882 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days