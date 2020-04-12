Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe manufacturers called to up their game

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 08:43hrs | Views
MANUFACTURERS and suppliers of basic foodstuffs and medical consumables have been called to up their game so that they meet the growing demand of their products, increase market accessibility and fight the risk which comes with queues during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Denford Mutashu said they were working with key suppliers so that there was consistent supply of key basics to the public.

Mr Mutashu said President Mnangagwa met businesspeople on Friday last week where discussions bordered around the supply of basic commodities and where manufacturers could access foreign currency at the interbank rate to guarantee the continuous supply of raw materials to produce goods continuously.

"We met with manufacturers and discussed issues of access to foreign currency for uninterrupted supply of goods into the market. We also met with millers' representatives. They highlighted the urgent need to procure more maize so that there will be uninterrupted supply of mealie-meal. Unfortunately, what we have discovered is that where the mealie-meal is delivered it is posing a serious health risk as most people gather there and it is understandable as many people would have run out of it in their homes," he said.

"We are working round the clock so that whatever challenges consumers may have during this lockdown for critical products like mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil and bread are ironed out, through increased accessibility," said Mr Mutashu.

He said there was a lot of profiteering owing to the reduced number of operators during the lockdown.

"We call upon sector players to exercise restraint. In the same vein we are proposing to Government to regulate key basic commodities in order to safeguard the public who are under lockdown," he said.

A survey carried out by the Sunday News Business in the city revealed that medical suppliers were recording brisk business for products like sanitisers, gloves and face masks with supply failing to meet the growing demand.

Mr Cephas Mweyamweya, the Medical Wholesalers Association of Zimbabwe (MWAZ) said with the coronavirus pandemic they have been affected in a number of ways.

"As a nation we were ill prepared in terms of medical provisions, consumables and equipment. We are already going through a very challenging period as a country where our economy is not steady. We are experiencing cash flow problems and we also do not have good foreign currency supply from banks, so, all these things are affecting us," he said.

Mr Mweyamweya said most if not all their members had very limited stocks.

"You find out that most of our members did not have any stock when the virus became a global problem, we basically live from hand to mouth. When this pandemic hit us, it hit us hard and the demand for medical equipment and consumables shot through the roof and when this happened, we could not immediately restock," he added.

The chairman said the closure of borders to imports was further affecting the supply of medical provisions into the country.

"This meant that we could not import goods easily especially with air travel which is the fastest for us to access our products. We also note that since the pandemic affected the world and China, India and South Africa being our major suppliers also closed shops and when this happened the demand for products required increased sharply right through the world.

All countries require face masks, sanitisers, gloves, resuscitators and many more and demand is the same in each country thereby making it difficult for every country to be able to get equipment," he added.

"I was talking to one supplier in China and from a delivery period of the usual 14 days they are now talking of more than 30 days as they are saying they are overwhelmed with orders from countries like the United Kingdom, USA and other developed countries who have the capacity to order in bulk and Africa becomes compromised because any supplier would first look at the bigger orders that would have been placed before they look at the small orders from our end," he lamented.

Players in the industry said they continue to be under severe pressure as medical suppliers in the country because demand for supplies was very high locally.

They, however, said they continue to supply their clients with the little that they could offer although they would want to do more.

Another challenge they noted is that prices have shot up throughout the world for medical supplies because of demand, a product that they were buying from India a month ago for US$30 has shot up to US$200 as people are taking advantage of the situation and increasing prices.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 911 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 257 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 150 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2180 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3102 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6269 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9859 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2516 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2309 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5136 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5657 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2882 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days