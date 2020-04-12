Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa in 'Wilderness seeking God's intervention to Zimbabwe's challenges'

by newzimbabwe
12 Apr 2020 at 08:45hrs | Views
OPPOSITION leader, Nelson Chamisa has taken refuge in the wilderness this Easter weekend seeking God's intervention to Zimbabwe's abundant challenges.

NewZimbabwe.com contacted the outspoken politician this weekend for a comment after several repeated attempts failed, on his opinion following a recent Supreme Court judgment that "dethroned" him as president of the MDC Alliance.

In response, Chamisa said he was unable to comment as he was in the wilderness and would only speak on the Supreme Court ruling in the next few weeks.

A wilderness is a place where not much vegetation is found, is rough and uninhabitable.

"No, I cannot respond to such issues at the moment my brother, I am out of the city in the wilderness seeking God's intervention over the numerous problems bedevilling the country," he said.

"At least maybe after a few weeks I may be able to say something about that, but definitely not now."

The politician is also an ordained church pastor.

The Supreme Court ruling has caused panic in Chamisa's faction as it brings doubts into many's political future.

In the Supreme Court judgment, the judges ruled the MDC should revert to its 2014 structures and that the then co-vice president Thokozani Khupe should be the Acting President. The court also ordered Khupe to organise an extraordinary congress within 90 days to replace the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai who died of colon cancer in 2018.

Tsvangirai's death led to a fierce battle between Chamisa and Khupe, both co-vps, as the two sought to replace the much loved politician.

However, Chamisa won the fight, which has since been described as unconstitutional by the courts, and Khupe with a few other senior politicians such as Obert Gutu and Abednico Bhebhe walked out of the party and formed a splinter political group.

In an earlier interview with NewZimbabwe.com this weekend, ‘reinstated' MDC secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora urged Chamisa to "soberly reflect" on the Supreme Court ruling.

"I think it is best for Chamisa to reflect on this issue and not listen to people who want to tell him what he wants to hear," Mwonzora said.

"He should listen to both arguments and reflect very, very soberly because this will define his credibility or lack of it. I believe myself and the people who say we have to follow the Supreme Court ruling are correct."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 642 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 917 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 257 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 150 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2180 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3104 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6270 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9868 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2516 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2310 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5138 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5659 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2882 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days