Jaure lifts DeMbare spirits

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 09:02hrs | Views
Dynamos captain Partson Jaure provided his club with a major lift after he left hospital to continue his recovery from injuries suffered in a road accident at home.

Jaure is expected to get back to training in 12 weeks' time following a successful head operation.

The Warriors defender was expected to miss the first half of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season whose start has been delayed due to the fight against the coronavirus.

He suffered head injuries after he crashed his car into a tree near the city centre in Harare last month.

DeMbare team doctor Robert Musara yesterday said the player had made a lot of progress in his road to recovery.

"He was discharged from hospital and I must say the progress that has been made so far is quite pleasing," he said.

"He will continue his recovery from home and today he is supposed to go and see one of the doctors treating him.

The expected timeline of his recovery has not changed, we are looking at him having fully-recovered and back in training in about 12 weeks. He had a second CT scan and it showed that his brain was not affected so we are looking at his jaws and head injury getting healed so that he can be back in the training in about 12 weeks."

Some Warriors players plying their trade outside the country pooled resources together to help with the medical bills.

He had been named in the African Nations Championships (Chan) squad, while Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic had also called him up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Algeria, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dynamos are expected to return to training once the lockdown has been lifted next week, but with the coronavirus infections in the country having risen to 11 there is a chance that the lockdown might be extended.

Meanwhile Musara said that DeMbare were also looking to take advantage of the delay in the start of the season, by getting Godknows Murwira operated on his knee to fix a long-standing problem.

"We are also looking to take advantage of the lockdown to get Murwira operated on. We had been looking at the conservative route but because of the time that we have been afforded by the lockdown we have said we might as well take the longer route and do the operation. We are trying to get everything sorted out with the surgeon, but his operation is not a complicated one. It's a simple operation, but we will get better benefits from it."

$28 000 is required for the operation and Dynamos have since made a request to medical aid services provider Fidelity Life Assurance through the PSL for the funds to be availed.

The operation is likely to be done next week and Murwira will use part of the lockdown for his recovery, which would give him a good chance to have recovered by the time the second window to register new players starts in mid-season.

Source - The Standard

