White Zimbabwe farmers donate towards Covid-19

Some white farmers in Marondera and surrounding areas have mobilised and donated a various assortment of goods that are crucial in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 disease.The goods — including the much-needed face masks worth thousands of dollars — were handed over to the Mashonaland East provincial taskforce on Thursday and will benefit a number of health professionals as well as police officers who are on the ground ensuring that the lockdown is adhered to.Speaking on the sidelines of the donation, one of the farmers, Tim Denton, of DK Denton Trust, said they would be assisting the province on a monthly basis until the pandemic is over."Due to the shutdown both in Zimbabwe and South Africa and the currently high demand, it is difficult to find sufficient quantities of the required items at this time," Denton said."As an initial donation, we sent face masks, gloves, hand-washing soap and anti-septic wash worth thousands of dollars to the province."We will monitor the situation and work with regional authorities to help provide the materials most needed as and when the epidemic develops. Once the shutdown has been lifted, we hope that the supply situation will improve."Apart from the face masks, the farmers donated goods that included detergents and gloves.Mashonaland East is one of the provinces with the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with a total of four. The four cases are all in Zimre Park in Ruwa.Last week, a total of 61 people under surveillance were cleared after completing the quarantine period while tests done on more than 30 suspected cases came out negative.The province is currently receiving donations from the business community and other well-wishers as the fight against Covid 19 intensifies.The country has recorded three mortalities, among them journalist-cum-socialite Zororo Makamba, who was the first Zimbabwean to succumb to the deadly virus.