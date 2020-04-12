Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

White Zimbabwe farmers donate towards Covid-19

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 09:03hrs | Views
Some white farmers in Marondera and surrounding areas have mobilised and donated a various assortment of goods that are crucial in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 disease.

The goods — including the much-needed face masks worth thousands of dollars — were handed over to the Mashonaland East provincial taskforce on Thursday and will benefit a number of health professionals as well as police officers who are on the ground ensuring that the lockdown is adhered to.

Speaking on the sidelines of the donation, one of the farmers, Tim Denton, of DK Denton Trust, said they would be assisting the province on a monthly basis until the pandemic is over.

"Due to the shutdown both in Zimbabwe and South Africa and the currently high demand, it is difficult to find sufficient quantities of the required items at this time," Denton said.

"As an initial donation, we sent face masks, gloves, hand-washing soap and anti-septic wash worth thousands of dollars to the province.

"We will monitor the situation and work with regional authorities to help provide the materials most needed as and when the epidemic develops. Once the shutdown has been lifted, we hope that the supply situation will improve."

Apart from the face masks, the farmers donated goods that included detergents and gloves.

Mashonaland East is one of the provinces with the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with a total of four. The four cases are all in Zimre Park in Ruwa.

Last week, a total of 61 people under surveillance were cleared after completing the quarantine period while tests done on more than 30 suspected cases came out negative.

The province is currently receiving donations from the business community and other well-wishers as the fight against Covid 19 intensifies.

The country has recorded three mortalities, among them journalist-cum-socialite Zororo Makamba, who was the first Zimbabwean to succumb to the deadly virus.

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 937 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 260 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 150 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2183 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3111 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 943 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6274 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9885 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2516 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2311 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5138 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5660 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2883 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days