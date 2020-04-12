Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jaure vows to bounce back

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 09:06hrs | Views
DYNAMOS captain Partson Jaure has vowed to come back and lead the Harare football giants to glory after he was discharged from hospital on Friday following a successful operation on his head.

The 30-year-old, who made a return to the club that gave him fame at the beginning of the year, suffered head injuries after he was involved in a car crash last month.

Jaure underwent delicate head surgery a fortnight ago to rectify a depressed skull fracture caused by the accident.

There were fears that the talented defender may not be able to play football again and now he is set to bounce back in three months.

Now recovering at his Harare home, Jaure has vowed to bounce back and possibly lead a new-look DeMbare squad to the league title.

"Ndatovebho-o, ndakatopora ini [I'm already well, I've healed]," Jaure said in an interview with Standardsport.

"I want to thank God that the worst didn't happen because I know it could have been worse and I could have lost my life. I feel fine now and I look forward to bouncing back strong and still achieve my dreams," he said.

"I am definitely going to play football again, but I need to recover first and come back to do the work. I still believe that I can lift the league trophy with my team Dynamos at the end of the season."

Luckily, Jaure's brain was not affected by the accident and now the player is expected to start training in 12 weeks.

The accident occurred in the early hours of March 22 after the defender lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road at Prince Edward School in Harare.

But the nomadic defender said he does not recall what caused the accident.

"To be honest, I don't remember what happened at all, my brother," he said.

Jaure's misfortune saw fellow footballers as well as the club's football fans pooling resources together to cater for his medical bills.

And for that he is grateful.

"It's humbling to know that fellow players came together to assist me during my hour of need and I want to thank them all. I hope we continue as players to support each like that," he said.

"I also understand the Dynamos fans and other football lovers also joined hands to assist me and I am grateful for that. It encourages me a lot and makes me want to get well and get going again."

The former Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds star may not lose out much on the league season as it remains suspended indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaure is one of the key players that Dynamos have signed in a bid to restore the glory days at the Harare giants who have struggled in recent years.

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 939 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 261 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 150 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2183 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3111 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 943 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6275 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1600 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9892 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2516 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2311 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5138 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5661 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2883 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days