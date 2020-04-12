Jaure vows to bounce back

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS captain Partson Jaure has vowed to come back and lead the Harare football giants to glory after he was discharged from hospital on Friday following a successful operation on his head.The 30-year-old, who made a return to the club that gave him fame at the beginning of the year, suffered head injuries after he was involved in a car crash last month.Jaure underwent delicate head surgery a fortnight ago to rectify a depressed skull fracture caused by the accident.There were fears that the talented defender may not be able to play football again and now he is set to bounce back in three months.Now recovering at his Harare home, Jaure has vowed to bounce back and possibly lead a new-look DeMbare squad to the league title."Ndatovebho-o, ndakatopora ini [I'm already well, I've healed]," Jaure said in an interview with Standardsport."I want to thank God that the worst didn't happen because I know it could have been worse and I could have lost my life. I feel fine now and I look forward to bouncing back strong and still achieve my dreams," he said."I am definitely going to play football again, but I need to recover first and come back to do the work. I still believe that I can lift the league trophy with my team Dynamos at the end of the season."Luckily, Jaure's brain was not affected by the accident and now the player is expected to start training in 12 weeks.The accident occurred in the early hours of March 22 after the defender lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road at Prince Edward School in Harare.But the nomadic defender said he does not recall what caused the accident."To be honest, I don't remember what happened at all, my brother," he said.Jaure's misfortune saw fellow footballers as well as the club's football fans pooling resources together to cater for his medical bills.And for that he is grateful."It's humbling to know that fellow players came together to assist me during my hour of need and I want to thank them all. I hope we continue as players to support each like that," he said."I also understand the Dynamos fans and other football lovers also joined hands to assist me and I am grateful for that. It encourages me a lot and makes me want to get well and get going again."The former Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds star may not lose out much on the league season as it remains suspended indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Jaure is one of the key players that Dynamos have signed in a bid to restore the glory days at the Harare giants who have struggled in recent years.