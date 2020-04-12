Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa woos back MDC veterans

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 09:08hrs | Views
The MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa is on a charm offensive to lure back some of the party's founder members that fell by the wayside during previous splits as the battle for the soul of the country's largest opposition party gathers pace.

Chamisa's rivals in the MDC Alliance Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi a fortnight ago threw their weight behind MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe after the Supreme Court ruled that the main opposition party's 2018 presidential election candidate was not the legitimate leader of the party.

Khupe was given the mandate to organise an extraordinary congress within three months to elect a successor to the party's founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai using the 2014 structures.

Chamisa has remained mum about the judgement, but MDC Alliance insiders said his lieutenants were hard at work pushing to pull the rug from under the former deputy prime minister's feet by wooing the party's founder members to fight in his corner.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende confirmed that some former party members had shown interest in recent weeks to retrace their footsteps to Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

Hwende said a committee led by the party's deputy president Welshman Ncube had been tasked to handle the issue,
"On day-to-day basis, we receive enquiries from former members and some of them from the MDC-T who want to come to the MDC Alliance and we have set-up a committee, which is led by vice-president Welshman Ncube, which also includes the national chairperson [Thabitha Khumalo] to deal mostly with former senior members who want to come back to the party," he said.

"Without mentioning the names of the people, yes, I can confirm that there are a lot of former members who have indicated their interest to come back to the party.

"The politics is clear that someone is either with Zanu-PF or MDC and we are calling for the people to join the MDC Alliance."

Some of the former heavyweights whose names have been mentioned among those interested in joining the MDC Alliance are former Speaker of the House of Assembly Lovemore Moyo, who now leads the United Movement for Devolution (UMD), MDC-T chairman Abednicho Bhebhe, former Water and Climate minister Samuel Sipepa Nkomo, and top leadership of Zapu.

Sipepa Nkomo said he was aware of the engagements, but dismissed claims that he was about to rejoin the MDC Alliance or politics.

"I know what you are talking about; politicians are talking about supporting Chamisa, but me as Sipepa Nkomo, you know that I retired from active politics. I am not going back into politics, I am retired," Nkomo said.

"When I retired, I met Chamisa and I told him that I have been in politics for 50 years and I am retiring.

"I also told him that I would always be open to be approached for consultation and advice."

Moyo said officials from across the political divide in Matabeleland had been talking of strategies to defend their territory and push for the development of the region in the face of prolonged marginalisation since independence.

"It's certainly not true that I am joining the MDC Alliance," he said.

"I am a president of UMDC, how can I join another party?

"What I really know is that Matabeleland politicians have been talking and talking to someone does not mean you are joining him.

"It is a long process up to 2023. We talk to everyone except Zanu-PF and it does not mean that when you talk to Zapu you are joining it.

"We are going to collaborate with any political party as long as it supports devolution.

"We had conversations in the past month and, yes, I am aware there could be some members going back to MDC Alliance.

"I go into talks with different parties ahead of 2023 and our idea is that we must not split votes."

Bhebhe said he was in support of all opposition parties uniting.

"I am for the united opposition to end the suffering of the people," he said.

"Zimbabwe has been in turmoil for the past 40 years and it is sad that people jump from party to party looking for jobs.

"I have seen people saying they want me to be their MP in this party or that. I have passed that stage.

‘I am a businessman by the way, I earn far much better than an MP sitting in Parliament.

"I am tired of people saying I am this party, I belong to that party when it does not help the country anyhow."

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 941 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 262 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 150 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2184 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3111 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 943 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6276 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1600 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9894 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2516 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2311 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5140 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5661 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2883 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days