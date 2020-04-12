Mutodi under fire for confusing days

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Deputy minister of Information Energy Mutodi has been blasted on micro blogging Twitter for confusing days in the lockdown.

Mutodi who is obeying president Emmerson Mnangagwa's 21 days of total lockdown thought yesterday Saturday was Sunday."Relaxing at home this Sunday (Saturday). Obeying lockdown orders from my President &your President ED Mnangagwa to stay home.Pasi neCoronaVirus !" Mutodi said.One user Covid 19- Social Distance said "It's Saturday today"Mutodi responded, "Ok but it's a day no problem.The name of the day doesn't matter.""You tweet fast think slowly," said a user Fedelis Matiashe.Another Twitter user 82-yearsHonde Valley Far refuted that Mnangagwa was his president and labelled Mutodi as dull."Point of correction ED is not my president,secondly today it's a Saturday not Sunday.Uri dofo muzukuru.""Lo! Corona haiitirwe maslogan comrade," tweeted Collen Sigudu.