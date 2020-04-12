Man hangs self over financial problems in lockdown

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Due to financial problems in the Zimbabwe lockdown a 25-year-old Bindura man committed suicide after a misunderstanding with his wife last week.

Ian Chivanevana 25 of Sango farm Bindura committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday after a misunderstanding with his wife Gamuchirai John (19).Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where a man committed suicide by hanging himself with an electric cable," Mundembe said.Allegations are that Chivanevana came home drunk after squandering all their savings with girlfriends.A misunderstanding arose and he bashed his wife who fled from the house.He locked his bedroom hut and hang himself with an electric cable.