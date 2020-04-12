Police fire tear smoke to disperse maize meal customers

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Police in Mabelreign, Harare allegedly fired tear smoke to disperse people from defying social distancing by queuing for mealie meal today.

Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya confirmed the incident via Twitter."@PoliceZimbabwe fired teargass at Mabelreign Shops to disperse people queuing for maize meal at Ok. So police have no other peaceful ways to deal with large numbers of people apart from violence!! Pathetic!!," said Ruhanya.The staple diet has become so scarce in the country to the extent that where ever it is sold chaos erupts and police has since taken over the control of selling it.