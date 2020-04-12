Man of God should be donating to buy equipment in hospitals - Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Presenter Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has said during the current existence of the deadly Covid 19 is the time when man of God should be seen donating equipment to hospitals to save lives.

His remarks come at a time when the council has recorded 13 cases of Covid 19 with of which among them are three deaths."This is the time where we should be seeing our men of God coming out to donate money to buy hospital equipment needed to tackle COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. Our nation is desperate to get testing kits, protective clothing and beds for our hospitals," Tshisa Sibanda said through his official Facebook wall."I challenge real prophets, real men of God to give back to the community which has made their churches so huge and successful. Church offerings and tithes are meant to benefit people in times of crisis. We are in a crisis so please do the right thing and give back. You are called papas and fathers by your followers so show your congregants you are the real deal and you care about them. Emulate early churches which built hospitals and community schools around the country without taking people's hard earned cash. What have you all done for the people and the country?"