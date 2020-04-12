Twitter bans Zimbabwe's Information ministry account

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Twitter has blocked the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services twitter account that is being run from Munhumutapa Building in Harare.The suspension of the government twitter handle was due to the violation of twitter rules. Writing on his Twitter account, exiled former Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo had no kind words for Monica Mutsvangwa, Nick Mangwana and Energy Mutodi whom he branded as incompetent stooges."In less than two years, this is the legacy of Secretary @nickmangwana under Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Deputy Infomation Minister @energymutodi. So much for the so-called new dispensation!" Moyo said.Another Twitter user @GWagoneka asked curiously if Minister Monica Mutsvangwa was on twitter, "Is Monica Mutsvangwa not on these media platforms ???, to which Professor Moyo replied, "That would require a capacity that she does not have!"Responding to the tweets, Deputy Information minister Energy Mutodi put up a brave face and told Professor Moyo that Ministers had no role in managing the Ministry Twitter account, thereby exonerating himself and Minister Mutsvangwa from the mess."That's administrative work Professor. Ministers don't interfere with the Perm sec role & deputies are ceremonial. That twitter account cannot represent the Ministry as a whole", said Mutodi.The Deputy Minister also told Professor Moyo who is now staying in exile in Kenya that he could have stood the chance to be appointed the Minister of Information in the new dispensation had he not betrayed President Mnangagwa along the way.Said Mutodi, "Only if you had not rebelled against the big man ED Mnangagwa, this twitter account would not have been blocked & merit worked".Following his electoral victory in July 2018, President ED Mnangagwa appointed wife of his Special Advisor Monica Mutsvangwa as Information Minister, Nick Mangwana as Permanent Secretary and Energy Mutodi as Deputy Minister.However, sharp differences have emerged between Nick Mangwana and Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi over how the Ministry should operate.According to information availed to this reporter by highly placed sources in government, Nick Mangwana solely manages the government twitter account with the help of two junior assistants who have no communication skills.