Cops reject MP's donation

News / National

by Staff reporter

PolICE in Marondera allegedly rejected a donation of protective gloves from Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu who wanted to help them prevent coronavirus infections while on dutyMatewu from the MDC Alliance said he was "tossed around offices" before taking the gloves elsewhere."I tried to donate protective gloves to police in Marondera, but was tossed from one office to another. It was clear politics was at play so I ended up giving the gloves to municipal workers. In times like these, unity is key," he said.Marondera is the capital of Mashonaland East province, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with four people infected.