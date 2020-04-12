Latest News Editor's Choice


Cops reject MP's donation

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 09:38hrs | Views
PolICE in Marondera allegedly rejected a donation of protective gloves from Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu who wanted to help them prevent coronavirus infections while on duty

Matewu from the MDC Alliance said he was "tossed around offices" before taking the gloves elsewhere.

"I tried to donate protective gloves to police in Marondera, but was tossed from one office to another. It was clear politics was at play so I ended up giving the gloves to municipal workers. In times like these, unity is key," he said.

Marondera is the capital of Mashonaland East province, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with four people infected.

Source - The Standard

