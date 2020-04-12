Man kills himself

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-year-old Bindura man committed suicide after a misunderstanding with his wife after he squandered money on girlfriends.Iaan Chivanevana, of Sango Farm in Bindura, hanged himself on Tuesday after a fight with his 19-year-old wife.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident."I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where a man committed suicide by hanging himself with an electric cable," Mundembe said.Chivanevana allegedly went home drunk after squandering the family savings with girlfriends.When his wife complained, he assaulted her until she ran away. Chivanevana then locked their bedroom hut before hanging himself with an electric cable.