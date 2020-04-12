Mentally ill wife fights with daughter…axes husband to death

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A mentally ill woman from Bulawayo's Emganwini township has been arrested after axing her husband to death during a fight she had with her daughter over remote control.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube issued a press statement saying, "Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 10 April in Emganwini. On the day at around 7.45pm, the now deceased (father) was watching television with his wife and their two children. One of the children changed the channel they were watching and that did not go down well with her mother who asked her to return to the previous channel."According to Ncube, the wife was angry that the husband did not intervene in the matter and decided to follow him to the bedroom and axe him while he was sleeping."A misunderstanding arose between the daughter and her mother. The mother became angry and the father didn't intervene and indicated that he was not involved in their misunderstanding and retired to bed. At around 9.30pm, the mother armed herself with an axe, got into their bedroom and axed her husband three times on the head while he was asleep leading to his death."She got out of the bedroom and told her daughter that she had killed her father. The daughter got into the bedroom and discovered that her father was bleeding profusely, she then screamed and informed her brother," said Insp Ncube.A source who spoke to this publication said the woman was a well known mental ill patient who did not manage t6o get her medication because of the lockdown period.The woman was arrested and currently assisting police with investigations.