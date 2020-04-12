Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Loon's Internet balloons flying over Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 12:34hrs | Views
Google parent company Alphabet will help deliver wireless connectivity in Africa through its Loon Internet balloons, ZimTechreview reports.

These balloons drift in the earth's stratosphere and are able to provide wide coverage in areas which don't have sufficient telecommunications towers.

Each balloon can cover an area of 80km in diameter, while the balloon communicates with telecommunications towers to connect them to a mobile network.

A reader noticed several of Loon's balloons over Southern African airspace on FlightRadar24.

As of Thursday evening, the website showed two of the balloons over Namibia, one over Zimbabwe, and another near the coast of Mozambique.


Flight paths

Clicking on each Loon balloon icon on the radar shows details such as its registration number and country in which it was registered. This indicated the balloons were registered in the USA.

Additionally, it detailed the flight paths along which the balloons had travelled – showing the balloons headed in an eastern direction from over the Pacific Ocean.

The images below show the flight paths of each of the balloons.






A Loon spokesperson said Kenya is currently the only location in Africa where Loon has a partnership with a local mobile network operator to provide its service.
It confirmed that these balloons are headed for the country as part of a joint venture between Loon and Telkom Kenya.

According to FlightRadar24, several of these balloons have already arrived in the country.

It is envisaged that the Loon service will work to have targeted communities connected to emergency services, as well as ensure enhanced and alternative communication options between people.

Moreover, the Loon service will have the potential of connecting remote clinics to the country's hospitals and other mapped medical facilities.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 663 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 357 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 962 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3120 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3993 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6281 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1602 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9924 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2518 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2313 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5141 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1788 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5664 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2885 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days