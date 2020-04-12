Latest News Editor's Choice


Mater Dei allays Covid-19 safety fears

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 12:45hrs | Views
MATER Dei Hospital has allayed coronavirus safety fears following the death of a 79-year-old man who succumbed to the virus at the institution last weekend.

The man died at the Roman Catholic-run hospital on Saturday last week, two days after admission.

The government released the results of the patient on Tuesday, sparking panic among Bulawayo residents.

The country has recorded 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including three deaths.

In a statement, the hospital authorities said the death has not in way compromised services at the hospital.

"Understandably, this disease is causing fear and anxiety within the community but the hospital assures the public that the recent unfortunate death has not in any way compromised the excellent medical care that is provided by the hospital.

"The public can be assured that the appropriate protocols were followed, and that all sanitising procedures have taken place under the auspices of the government rapid reaction team.

"The attending staff were all issued with, and used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during this incident and are being attended to as contact cases appropriately. The 13 staff members who attended the case are under self-quarantine from work," the hospital said.

The hospital also said the rapid response team has been investigating the source of the infection and following all recommended contact tracing and instituting recommended management protocols as per national policies.

Source - dailynews

