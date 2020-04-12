Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi admits Zimbabwe is not doing well on COVID-19 war

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2020 at 12:47hrs | Views
IN A refreshingly candid admission, Vice President Kembo Mohadi says the government should do more to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking to the Daily News On Sunday - after a meeting with doctors in Harare on Friday - the usually introverted Mohadi said bluntly that he was not happy with what the country had done to prepare for the lethal disease.

He also conceded that the number of people who have so far been tested for the virus in the country, at less than 500, did not reflect well on Zimbabwe's efforts to combat the global pandemic.

This comes as Zimbabwe has registered its third death from coronavirus, from the 13 people who have so far tested positive for the deadly disease — a development that has made the country's Covid-19 mortality rate among the highest in the world, at 27 percent.

It also comes as health experts have also raised the red flag over Zimbabwe's preparations for Covid-19, citing a glaring lack of testing kits, intensive care units, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE), among other critical things.

"Tests should be done expeditiously and they (doctors) said we should also move out of Harare and go to other areas. Even before the lockdown, we did not know who had been where and who they had visited and met. We need to do more testing using facilities that are there. I am equally not happy myself that we have only tested over 400 people. We need to have tested more," Mohadi said.

"The same with Bulawayo, we have an international airport there. So, there is a possibility that we might be having people that might have been somewhere who might have sneaked into the country without us knowing. We need to do the necessary sampling," the VP added.

Mohadi also disclosed that the government would soon dispatch teams to hunt for possible cases at busy ports of entry such as Victoria Falls and Beitbridge.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 968 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2191 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3122 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3994 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6282 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1602 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9926 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2518 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2313 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5142 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1788 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5664 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2885 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days