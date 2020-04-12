News / National
PHOTO: Mnangagwa stops Presidential motorcade to chat with disabled man
12 Apr 2020 at 16:27hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa stopped the Presidential motorcade on Sunday to chat to a disabled man who was seated by the roadside.
Mnangagwa who was coming from Chegutu was accompanied by her wife Auxillia Mnangagwa.
He told the man that he would send a wheelchair and other assistance
H.E. President @Mnangagwa speaks after assessing situation in Chegutu, Kadoma and Kwekwe on Sunday. @nickmangwana, @MoHCCZim pic.twitter.com/wzjjaQ7Qhi— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) April 12, 2020
Source - Byo24News