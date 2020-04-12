Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Mnangagwa stops Presidential motorcade to chat with disabled man

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 Apr 2020
President Emmerson Mnangagwa stopped the Presidential motorcade on Sunday to chat to a disabled man who was seated by the roadside.

Mnangagwa who was coming from Chegutu was accompanied by her wife Auxillia Mnangagwa.


He told the man that  he would send a wheelchair and other assistance



Source - Byo24News

