Thokozani Khupe - G40 deal; juicy details emerge

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a political party which was supposed to be led by one Mutangadura deputized by Thokozani Khupe and Joice Mujuru, new details have emerged.This publication is in possession of an audio recorded by Witness Dube (former Khupe's aide) who said Jonathan Moyo invited him to Nairobi, Kenya to discuss the formation of a new project.Said Dube, "Mlevu had invited Khupe but she said instead I must go and meet him to hear what he wanted to discuss. He then bought me a ticket to go to Kenya. Mlevu and his team were ready to pour in millions of dollars to fund the new project. I can tell you that one person they did not want to work with was Nelson Chamisa that is why he had looked for a guy who is around forty years like Chamisa."The reason why I am saying this is because Mlevu took my ticket and threw it to the public forcing me to start defending myself. The reason why Jonathan did not want Chamisa is that he and the late Morgan Tsvangirai supported the November 2017 coup. You will recall that Khupe said we must not participate in ZANU PF's internal affairs. Mlevu also called many senior leaders of MDC-T who flocked to see him, others disappointed him and switched off the phones when they were supposed to go."The deal that Jonathan Moyo was proposing was very good but when I gave it to Khupe, she said we must not be seen working with Mugabe because the people of Zimbabwe will never trust us."Dube was opening up for the first time since Professor Moyo posted a plane ticket and alleged that Dube had come to see him after being sent by Khupe to beg for money to fund elections.Separate investigations done by this reporter indicate that the said Mutangadura is actually the former Chairman of the Board of Hwange Colliery Farai Mutamangira. Mutamangira is said to have totally refused to accept the deal offered by Moyo.Mutamangira is one of the celebrated law officers in Zimbabwe whose experience goes beyond the borders of Zimbabwe having been involved in matters before the SADC Tribunal, the European Court of Justice and the ICC International Court of Arbitration, ICSID and the Southern District Court of New York. He also has experience in Namibia, Zambia, Singapore, Hong Kong, USA, and the UK.Earlier this year MDC-T revealed that meeting between Prof Moyo and Mr Witness Dube, took place at the request of Professor Moyo, in which he sought to appeal to Mr Witness Dube, that he (Witness) persuades Dr Khupe, to ignore the violent and unconstitutional ascendancy of Mr Chamisa to the MDC-T leadership."It is common knowledge that Dr Khupe, dismissed that proposition with the contempt it deserves and went ahead to call for an extraordinary congress the following month in which Adv Gutu, was then elected Vice President thus the movement splitting into two after the said meeting."It cannot, therefore, be correct, that Prof Jonathan Moyo, arranges a meeting with Mr Witness Dube, on the 28th March 2018, on the strength of his private relationship with Mr Dube, and that personal meeting somehow constitutes a delegation (plural) for funding by the MDC-T, which had its extraordinary congress on the 21 April 2018." The party said in a statement.