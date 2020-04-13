Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T's Abednico Bhebhe against holding extraordinary congress

by newzimbabwe
13 Apr 2020 at 07:48hrs | Views
THE newly reinstated MDC-T national organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe is against the party holding an extraordinary congress to elect a new president to replace the late founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Bhebhe strongly believes the two warring MDC factions of Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe can still smoke the peace pipe and find each other.

Two weeks ago, Supreme Court judges, Bharat Patel, Paddington Garwe and Antonia Guvava declared Chamisa's rise to the helm of the main opposition violated the party's constitution. The court ruled that Khupe should be acting president as the party seeks a new substantive leader.

The apex court then ordered Khupe to organise an extraordinary congress within three months to elect a new leader using the 2014 party structures.

Bhebhe was the party's national organising secretary during the said period and was responsible for running the party's structures across the country.

However, the seasoned politician believes the Supreme Court judgment benefited the ruling party, Zanu-PF not the MDC and the pending extra-ordinary congress should be shelved. Instead, Bhebhe wants Khupe and Chamisa to sit down and iron out their differences.

"The current situation plays well into the hands of Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF always thrives on a divided opposition. In my view, the best way to solve this political impasse is for the two warring MDC factions to sit down and dialogue. The party needs to re-unite itself and be strong like what it was when it was formed in 1999," Bhebhe told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

He said while the 2014 MDC-T structures may be resuscitated, a lot of changes had happened since that period.

"It may be possible to organise the congress using the 2014 structures because the records of the structures are still there, but why not give dialogue a chance. We should avoid playing into the hands of Zanu-PF," said Bhebhe.

He stressed that the issue of activating the old structures was also not an individual responsibility as other senior party officials including the chairperson, secretary-general, elections directorate, youth and women's assemblies should be involved.

"Yes, I was the organising secretary but remember that office is an organ of the party. All organs of the party are responsible for mobilising the structures if there is need for a congress," said Bhebhe.

So far only two senior officials of the MDC-T's 2014 National Standing Committee, Morgen Komichi, and Douglas Mwonzora have shown interest in joining the party‘s Acting president Thokozani Khupe towards holding the extraordinary congress.

Komichi has since reclaimed his former position of national chairperson while Mwonzora has reverted back to be the secretary-general. However, attempts to seize the party from Chamisa are being fiercely resisted by the politician's allies.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2199 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3130 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6290 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9963 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2518 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2316 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5147 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1788 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5670 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2886 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days