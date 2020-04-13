Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa assesses compliance in cities

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 07:49hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday said empty streets that greeted him when he toured Chegutu, Kadoma and Kwekwe demonstrated high compliance levels by citizens with Government's directive for them to stay home and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The President made the remarks after his unannounced tour of cities and suburbs that started in Norton, then Chegutu, Kadoma and ended in Kwekwe to assess the level of compliance to the lockdown that Government ordered two weeks ago.

The First Family, comprising the President and the First Lady, used a minimal entourage during the tour, which caught many - including journalists - unawares, as he sought to assess the level of compliance by Zimbabweans to the lockdown measures.

He said the eeriness and quietness of alleys and streets in all the cities and suburbs they visited was impressive.

"Last week we toured Harare, but I then told myself that the majority of the country's leadership is resident in Harare so I should also check what is happening in other cities and towns because people would ask questions as to why I only toured Harare.

"Today (yesterday) I visited Chegutu, Kadoma and Kwekwe to have a feel of what is happening and I was quite impressed with the level of compliance in all the cities," said the President.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa donate a wheelchair and pledge to buy groceries for Mr Dexter Masango through the First Lady's Angel of Hope Foundation He said the First Family decided to take many by surprise to get a true reflection of what is on the ground in terms of compliance with lockdown measures.

"I am happy that our people are observing the lockdown measures. Everywhere we visited, people were in their homes; business centres were deserted especially in Chegutu and Kwekwe cities, where the streets were virtually empty.

"We deliberately did not announce our tour. We did not give notice, we just said let's take this route and we believe what we saw is a true reflection of the situation and I am very happy," said the President.

The President's tour took place as one more person tested positive for Covid-19, bringing to 14 the total number of confirmed cases in the country, with three deaths.

Government has since tested 547 people for the virus, with 528 coming out negative. Harare recorded seven confirmed cases of Covid-19, which is the highest number, followed by Mashonaland East with four. Bulawayo and Matabeleland North recorded two and one, respectively.

The President said he expected people in all cities and towns across the country to heed the lockdown measures, emphasising the severity of the pandemic and its devastating effects across the globe.

He said by staying home, people were protecting their lives and those of their loved ones from the deadly pandemic.

"I would like to believe that Bulawayo, Hwange, Lupane Chinhoyi, Hurungwe, Mutare, Chipinge and everywhere in the country are observing the lockdown order. It helps not an individual, it helps everyone in the country so people should observe the lockdown measures, as well as social distancing," he said. President Mnangagwa said it was worrisome that the disease was continuing to claim lives in other countries with statistics also showing an increase in new infections.

"In other countries, the deaths figures are continuously rising so we should observe all precautionary measures like the lockdown and social distancing.

"It is my belief that everyone is being responsible wherever they are throughout the country as we mitigate and avoid the spread of this pandemic," he said.

The President said he would be touring other provinces too to assess the level of compliance, starting with Gweru today.

Meanwhile, the Fist Family donated a wheelchair to a 65-year-old man living with disability whom they came across crawling along a dusty street in Amaveni, Kwekwe yesterday.

The President's entourage had to stop and the First Family disembarked to talk to the man, who identified himself as Mr Dexter Masango.

The First family took his details and went back to their farm where they immediately dispatched a wheel chair for him. The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa said Mr Masango would, through her Angel of Hope Foundation be receiving some food items.

Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2199 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3131 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6291 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9964 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2518 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2316 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5147 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1788 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5670 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2886 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days