Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

First batch of John Deere tractors arrives

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 07:50hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT on Saturday received 30 tractors that are part of the US$50 million deal it signed with global tractor manufacturer, John Deere, in November 2018.

The deal - which will see John Deere supplying 1 300 tractors, 80 combine harvesters and other related agricultural equipment - was cemented following President Mnangagwa's engagement with John Deere Agriculture Worldwide president Mr Mark von Pentz who expressed his willingness to partner the Government in boosting the agriculture sector through mechanisation.

The tractors were shipped from Germany to Zimbabwe via Durban, South Africa.

President Mnangagwa's historic meeting with Mr Pentz culminated in negotiations paving way for John Deere to re-enter the Zimbabwean market after a 20-year absence. The deal has long been touted as a milestone to farm mechanisation in Zimbabwe, with a private financier CBZ Bank being identified by Government to ensure its sustainability.

John Deere local representative Mr Graeme Smith said his company was committed to working with the Zimbabwe Government to ensure food security through the provision of farm equipment.

"More equipment is on its way and will be assembled at the Institute of Agriculture Engineering where training will be conducted to prospective farmers," he said.

The country requires 40 000 tractors, but only has 12 000 of which 9 000 are functional, while 3 000 require repairs.

This deficit of farm machinery and implements has been affecting agricultural production and productivity, hence Government's intervention. Under the John Deere deal, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement will assist in the selection and training of beneficiaries.

The arrival of the equipment is a boost to the country's agriculture sector, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga having declared during the 2020 winter wheat programme launch last week that Government would do everything within its means to eliminate food shortages permanently.

Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3132 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6293 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9967 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2518 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2317 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5147 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5670 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2886 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 641 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days