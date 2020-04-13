Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'More Covid-19 drugs coming'

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 07:51hrs | Views
Plans to manufacture more drugs to manage the symptoms of Covid-19 are gathering pace, with Treasury requested to release US$617 000 for the importation of the required raw materials.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, who chairs the Production and Materials Committee of the Covid-19 Taskforce, said the request for funds was made on Wednesday, adding that the drugs would be available for free.

Dr Nzenza and her entourage on Thursday last week toured the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) and CAPS Holdings Limited, which is 68 percent owned by the Government, to assess drug availability and capacity to produce drugs.

CAPS Holdings production director, Mrs Farirai Mtema, said they had tripled production of Paracetamol, which helps manage body temperature, and Vitamin C, to boost the immune system.

NatPharm acting regional manager Mr Raguel Mthombeni said they had two years' stock of amoxicillin and six months' supply of azithromycin, which are antibiotics and are some of the key drugs in managing Covid-19 symptoms.

There is no cure for Covid-19 so far. At NatPharm, Dr Nzenza was shown sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE) that are being manufactured at local universities as part of efforts to fight the killer pandemic.

The drugs and PPE is being stocked at Natpharm and ready for distribution. Dr Nzenza was also shown rapid testing kits that were sourced from China.

"We have requested through the Ministry of Finance US$617 000 for importation of raw materials to produce more paracetamol and more relevant drugs, but we will continue to review the situation in terms of what are the key essential drugs that must be available to mitigate against Covid-19," she said.

Dr Nzenza said the preparedness of Natpharm and CAPS was impressive. Government is making the treatment of Covid-19 accessible and free. CAPS Holdings is in full production of the key drugs, while Natpharm has massive quantities of some of the relevant drugs that would be required in combating Covid-19.

Dr Nzenza said people showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19 should not be scared to go to their nearest health centres for fear of the cost of medicine because it would be free if one tested positive. She said Government was ready and prepared in terms of drugs supply.

"The cure for Covid-19 is still to be found, however, one of the other drugs that may be needed to manage the symptoms is Chloroquine, but currently we do not have adequate supply," said Dr Nzenza.

"We are already in the process of procuring a finished product and raw materials. "I would like to reassure the public that we are producing drugs which will be required in an emergency. As Government we are ready and prepared."

Mr Mthombeni said they were expecting to receive Chloroquine soon as they were already sourcing. "We have heard from various literatures that it can be a useful drug as well," he said.

"As a country we are currently sourcing it and we expect it to be available within the shortest period of time. We are in touch with our local manufacturers if they could manufacture that product and pharmaceuticals wholesalers to see if they can assist us in bringing in the drug."

Mrs Mtema said Paracetamol was an important painkiller which helped lower body temperature when one caught a fever. "In the event that someone is infected by Covid-19, they will need their temperature reduced and paracetamol is a key drug," she said.

"As CAPS we would do everything necessary to make sure that we produce more and meet the demand of all the necessary drugs that are needed to fight covid-19.

"We have got the capacity and we are putting more effort to make sure the drugs are available. We have already tripled production of the key drugs in response to Covid-19."

Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

32 mins ago | 82 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

32 mins ago | 94 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

33 mins ago | 113 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

46 mins ago | 98 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

48 mins ago | 308 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

49 mins ago | 122 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

50 mins ago | 69 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1936 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

3 hrs ago | 2845 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

4 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

7 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

7 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3585 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

9 hrs ago | 6097 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

9 hrs ago | 1586 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9071 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2490 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

10 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

10 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

10 hrs ago | 2278 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5044 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1774 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

12 hrs ago | 5470 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

12 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

12 hrs ago | 2803 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 195 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

13 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 384 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days