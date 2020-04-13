Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kariba water levels rise

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 07:51hrs | Views
Rising water levels in Lake Kariba are expected to improve the availability of potable water in surrounding communities following erratic supplies last year.

Nyamhunga and Baobab Ridge suburbs went for several months without water last year owing to the receding water levels caused by successive droughts. Kariba Municipality attributed the water challenges in recent days to ongoing works to pull the floating pump from the lake as water levels are rising.

The municipality had to track the water deeper into the lake away from the Breezes Intake Tower after its intake penstocks started sticking out of the water resulting in the pumps sucking sand.

To counter the challenge, the local authority installed a water pump mounted on a pontoon to track the varying lake levels caused by decreasing water levels. However, inflows into Kariba have been increasing in recent days with the first penstock now completely in water while prospects are that the second one will soon be under water.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has recorded a steady increase in water flow from upstream into Lake Kariba.

As of last Friday, the lake's level had increased to 18,82 percent of maximum usable water for power generation. Kariba mayor, Mr George Masendu said the water challenges were temporary.

"We expect that the situation to return to near normal in the coming days as we work on bringing the pontoon mounted pump closer to the Breezes intake tower," he said.

He said people should use water sparingly as they were providing water on a rotational basis. Residents in the affected areas have been struggling to get water in recent days raising fears of a disease outbreak.

Some residents said the current lockdown required people to have reliable water supplies.

Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 696 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3133 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3997 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6293 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9969 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2518 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2317 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5147 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5670 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2886 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 642 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 217 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days