Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Universities offer quarantine sanctuary

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 07:53hrs | Views
Government has designated local universities and other institutions of higher learning to provide temporary quarantine purposes for all returning residents, as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, as Zimbabwe intensifies measures to ensure the 21-day lockdown is a success.

All returning residents into the country using both legal and illegal channels have to go into self-quarantine for 21 days as part of ongoing efforts by Government to stem the spread of the corona virus.

The country is currently under lockdown after President Mnangagwa ordered a three-week shutdown that has now passed the half way stage, with citizens earning plaudits for positively responding to the call to stay home.

Deputy Minister of Labour, Public Works and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke said all returning residents into the country should go through temporary quarantine to make sure the ghost of Covid-19 is tamed.

Speaking during a meeting between members of the Covid-19 national task force and the provincial team here on Saturday at the Great Zimbabwe University's Robert Mugabe School of Education, Deputy Minister Matuke said all returning nationals had to be vetted before they were released to their homes.

"We have engaged our local universities and colleges to provide accommodation for all our returning residents so that they are temporarily quarantine for 21 days before they go to their homes as part of efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19,'' he said.

"The quarantine is temporary and enables us (Government) to vet all those coming into the country. The whole idea is to make sure that we stop the spread of Covid-19.''

Most countries in the southern Africa sub-region and around the world have introduced lockdowns and other stringent measures, including shutting their borders in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic. Government has also been facilitating the return of its nationals from other countries, especially those under total shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government has also taken orphans and street kids to Vocational Training Centres and other institutions to make sure they are safe under the current lockdown.

"We have street children and other vulnerable people within our cities that were affected by the lock down and as Government we created space for them to stay and getting food during this period,'' said Deputy Minister Matuke.

The Department of Social Welfare was going to receive additional funding from Treasury to expand its capacity to feed more vulnerable people in the wake of the current lock down.

Government is currently registering vulnerable people in urban areas to assist them with food under an expanded social protection net programme to make sure citizens were cushioned from the prevailing economic hardships.

In Masvingo City and surrounding urban settlements street children and other vulnerable people are being kept at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre to make sure they stay indoors in line with the lockdown policy .

Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3133 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4000 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6293 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9973 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2518 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2318 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5150 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5670 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2888 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 642 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days