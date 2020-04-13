Misihairambwi Mushonga courts MPs, leaders to donate towards fight against Covid-19

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC-T proportional Representation legislator Priscillah Misihairambwi Mushoga has appealed to the legislators and other political leadership and government officials to donate towards the fight against the Covid 19.

Her calls come at a time when the government is failing to escalate the testing process of Covid 19 with only around 500 people having been tested so far even after the country implemented the 21 days lockdown.Out of the tested citizens 13 cases have been recorded with three fatalities."As for us in the leadership what we learn is that a silo mentality will not help,am humbly proposing that every Mp, senator, Permanent Secretary , head of parastatal all commissioners,heads of security services.End of this month we contribute $1000 local currency to a fund which will be distributed to the 10 provinces.On an equity not equal basis," Misihairambwi Mushonga said.