Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Misihairambwi Mushonga courts MPs, leaders to donate towards fight against Covid-19

by Stephen Jakes
13 Apr 2020 at 07:54hrs | Views
MDC-T proportional Representation legislator Priscillah Misihairambwi Mushoga has appealed to the legislators and other political leadership and government officials to donate towards the fight against the Covid 19.


Her calls come at a time when the government is failing to escalate the testing process of Covid 19 with only around 500 people having been tested so far even after the country implemented the 21 days lockdown.

Out of the tested citizens 13 cases have been recorded with three fatalities.

"As for us in the leadership what we learn is that a silo mentality will not help,am humbly proposing that every Mp, senator, Permanent Secretary , head of parastatal all commissioners,heads of security services.End of this month we contribute $1000 local currency to a fund which will be distributed to the 10 provinces.On an equity not equal basis," Misihairambwi Mushonga said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3133 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4000 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6295 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9975 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2519 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2318 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5150 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5671 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2888 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 642 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days