Chinese company donates disinfectants

by Staff reporter

A Chinese gold milling company in Bindura, Timsite, last week handed over 500 litres of disinfectants to the province, as companies continue to complement Government efforts in reducing the spread of Covid-19.They donated 500 litres of disinfectants. Receiving the donation, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mavhunga said the intervention was timely."I appreciate this donation, which has come at the right time when the country is fighting against the deadly disease," she said."Stay at home. Look at it now we have two deaths and 11 confirmed cases. This means that we have to excessive more caution and practice more hygiene. Comply with the call by Government to remain in your houses. Let us put our heads together in fighting this disease."The provincial medical director, Dr Clemence Tshuma thanked Senator Mavhunga for rallying different partners in the province to assist in the fight against the pandemic."We always advise our staff that we need to regularly disinfect the surfaces they are working from. Sometimes we had constrains of not having adequate disinfectants," Dr Tshuma said.The site manager for Timsite, Mr Edmore Tapera who handed over the consignment said the company was committed to the fight Covid-19."We appreciate what the Government is doing as mitigatory measures against the spread of the disease, he said. We will continue assisting the province."