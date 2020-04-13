Independence Day to help unite Zimbabwe against Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has said despite the country's independence celebrations being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the nation must be inspired by the unity among heroes who helped free the nation from colonial bondage and exhibit the same harmony in fighting the spread of the virus.Zimbabwe on Saturday celebrates its 40th Independence Day. President Mnangagwa declared the postponement of the planned festivities as part of measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.This year's main celebrations were expected to be held in Bulawayo, the first time they were to be held outside Harare since 1980.In an interview, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana said while the physical celebrations had been postponed, the nation should now stand more united and let the day be a reflection on the path the country has travelled. He said it should be used as encouragement to fight the spread of coronavirus as one family, with every citizen pulling in the same direction to overcome the global pandemic."This year's celebrations come at a very challenging time for the whole world, and indeed for the country. Our resilience as a nation is being tested but this has happened before. Zimbabwe has been under siege for some time now and we have now developed the bounceability for a comeback."So of course, the global pandemic has thrown plans off course, we however take the good and the bad and believe this nation should not only come together in celebration but even in adversity. The spirit of Independence permeates the whole country, even in the face of such adversity," said Mr Mangwana.He said as a means of honouring the sacrifices made by the country's liberation war heroes, the nation must follow the guidelines of the 21-day lockdown by staying at home, maintaining social distancing and practice good hygiene."The Government's message is clear and unequivocal, Zimbabwe has come of age, and to get this far the element of unity has played a major role in this journey. President Mnangagwa just last week called upon all Zimbabweans to be united and to remain resolute in the face of this global pandemic, riding on past successes and galvanised by our strong sense of unity, we will overcome this scourge," said the permanent secretary."At this juncture, the President is concentrating on ensuring that the national well-being of the nation is preserved, health wise. Of course, he will address the nation on a date and time to he advised. However, families, can always observe the day without the pomp and fanfare usually accompanying the day, up until a time we arrest the spread of the pandemic."Mr Mangwana said it was important for every individual to reflect on the sacrifices made by our liberation war heroes- those who lost their lives and those still living- noting that, as the President has indicated, the country will emerge stronger.