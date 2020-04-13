Latest News Editor's Choice


Small-scale miners get essential service status

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 08:02hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has granted temporary essential service status to some small-scale gold miners to continue operating at normal capacity during the lockdown period pending the consideration of the outcome.

In a letter addressed to concerned small-scale miners, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development said although the applications were still to be considered, some small-scale miners could continue operating at normal capacity.

"Please be advised that the company's application to vary the above (waiver) order by continuing to operate is under consideration and you will be advised of the outcome in due course.

"In the meantime, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development having considered your special circumstances, hereby grants you a temporary essential service status in terms of the above order and therefore you have authority to continue operating at normal capacity pending the outcome of your application," reads one of the letters addressed to Zimbabwe Miners Federation vice president Marufu Sithole of Chimona Mines.

Government has said that those granted temporary essential service status are obliged to come up with comprehensive Covid-19 prevention and containment response plan.

Mimosa Mine spokesperson Ms Elizabeth Nerwande said the mine will completely suspend underground mining until the lockdown was over while they have applied for a waiver to allow some of the surface critical activities to go on under maximum safety and precautionary measures. Ms Nerwande said there were other processes in mining that cannot be instantaneously suspended.

"I'm sure you are aware of the Minister of Mines and Mining Development's announcement regarding mining companies. As Mimosa we have complied with the lockdown directive and we have suspended operations. However, we have applied for a waiver to allow other processes that cannot be immediately suspended and other activities that are very critical to continue.

"We are still waiting for the response because we are hoping that those activities should continue to allow fluidity when we resume operations," she said.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days