Malaria outbreak hits Maramba, Pfungwe

by Staff repprter
13 Apr 2020 at 08:17hrs | Views
A MALARIA outbreak has hit Maramba and-PFungwe in Mashonaland East province, with 584 villagers falling ill in the past two weeks.

The outbreak comes as the nation is grappling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected 14 people leading to three fatalities.

A number of health officials have been deployed to deal with coronavirus, leaving villagers vulnerable to malaria, one of the killer diseases in Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of a COVID-19 meeting in Marondera on Saturday, Maramba legislator Tichaona Karimazondo (Zanu-PF) confirmed the outbreak and called on government to intervene and avoid deaths.

"I would like to let you all know that our district has a malaria outbreak. The total number of malaria positive cases reported are 584 against district threshold (annual) of 287. Sixteen villages are affected by the outbreak," he said.

Provincial medical director Simukai Zizhou yesterday confirmed the outbreak, saying villagers were finding it difficult to access health facilities due to the current national lockdown restrictions.

"I can confirm that there is a malaria outbreak in UMP. The hardest-hit areas are those that are along Mazowe and Nyadire rivers. I am yet to get the actual figures on the infected persons, but malaria is wreaking havoc in that district," he said.

"The major challenge is that those who are affected are facing challenges in accessing healthcare at local medical facilities due to lockdown restrictions.

However, we are working on modalities to deal with the problem so that we avoid deaths."

Source - newsday

