Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police in another lockdown brutality storm

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 08:17hrs | Views
POLICE brutality reared its ugly head again last week after officers deployed to enforce government's 21-day national lockdown order severely battered a 27-year-old man from Warren Park, Harare, and fractured his hand.

Tendai Mtombeni told NewsDay yesterday that he passed out after the assault on Friday and only regained consciousness the following day after being admitted to a local private medical facility with the help of the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights.

"I am a car washer and I was visited at home by my client who wanted his car washed. He gave me US$5 and I had no change, so I decided to go to Warren Park shops to get the change," Mtombeni said.

"While on my way, I met police officers who were in a truck. They were more than 50 in the truck.

"They stopped me and asked where I was coming from and I told them that I was looking for change. A female officer then grabbed me by the belt and told me to get into the truck.

"As I was explaining to her that I was looking for change for a client who was waiting at my home, she started beating me and her colleagues disembarked from the truck and joined in the assault. They took my Nokia mobile phone and the money and they went away with it. I sustained injuries on my head, hand and all over my body. They left me unconscious and I don't know how I got home."

He is now walking with the aid of crutches.

ZADHR board secretary Norman Matara told NewsDay that a CT scan on Mtombeni revealed that he had fractured his left hand.

There have been several reports of brutality by police and soldiers since the 21-day national lockdown came into effect on March 30.

One such case is of a Karoi woman who sued the police after they allegedly unleashed a dog on her after finding her preparing supper inside her yard.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Warren Park police had no report pertaining to the incident.

"I have checked with Harare province police, who contacted the police officers on the ground at Warren Park Police, but they said there was no such report," he said.

"If you can provide more details, we could have helped, but without a case report, it will be difficult to deal with that issue."

However, some people purporting to be from the police intelligence department visited Mtombeni's residence yesterday evening claiming they were investigating the assault, his family said

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 731 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2213 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3144 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3665 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6305 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 10009 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2523 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2318 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5155 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5675 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2891 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 643 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 623 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days