Mliswa blasts govt for exposing frontline staffers

News / National

by Staff repprter

NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) yesterday blasted government for putting health frontline staffers in danger by sending them to work without protective wear.Speaking at a feedback meeting between Mashonaland West subcommittee chairpersons and national COVID-19 taskforce in Chinhoyi yesterday, Mliswa demanded that Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa explain why government wanted to sacrifice frontline staffers who were not provided with personnal protective equipment (PPE).This was after the Social Welfare Department provincial officer Agnes Mutowo reported that food distribution had stopped in the province because officers did not have PPE, to which some taskforce members namely Ziyambi Ziyambi and Monica Mutsvangwa disagreed.When Mutsvangwa tried to calm him down, Mliswa said he did not come to the meeting to "bootlick anyone", but to inform the taskforce about what needed to be done in the fight against COVID-19."The frontline staff is compromised because government is failing to provide even soap and water. Please Honourable Mutsvangwa, respond to that . . . I'm telling you the truth government through national taskforce is not doing enough to provide protective clothes even to our police, that is what on the ground. This is not a rally it's a question of life and death," Mliswa fumed.Mutsvangwa admitted that government had not done enough, but was making efforts to provide health workers and security personnel with PPE."On protective equipment, government is trying to provide all health workers and our security personnel in the frontline with PPEs," Mutsvangwa said.Most MPs in Mashonaland West, who attended the meeting said police were poorly-equipped as they were failing to cover most areas due to transport shortage.Mliswa said Zanu-PF MPs should donate vehicles to the police since they had two vehicles allocated to them, but Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi told Mliswa to leave Zanu-PF legislators alone and mind his own business.Speaking at the same meeting, officer commanding Mashonaland West province police Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Makotose yesterday revealed that members of the force were carrying out duties, including enforcement of the 21-day national lockdown without personal protective equipment thereby exposing themselves to coronavirus.Makotose also appealed for food rations for the officers."The police is facing some serious challenges of personal protective equipment and I'm sure most of you have witnessed that we are operating as before," Makotose said.