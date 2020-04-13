Deportees congest Plumtree holding centre

News / National

by Staff repprter

THE government has moved in to decongest Plumtree High School, which has been overwhelmed by the influx of returning citizens and deportees from Botswana.The centre is currently holding about 500 deportees and efforts were being made to move some of them to Bulawayo and house them at Hillside and United College of education Teachers' colleges.Government has been quarantining the returning citizens and deportees for 14 days before releasing them to their communities in different parts of the country. Environment minister Mangaliso Ndlovu yesterday confirmed the development."Awaiting confirmation, we were supposed to transfer 300 yesterday afternoon," Ndlovu said yesterday.The group consists mostly of deportees who are being rounded up in the neighbouring country for illegally staying without proper documents. Botswana has introduced stringent measures in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, which has seen the country recording 13 cases and three deaths. Zimbabwe currently has 14 cases and three deaths. Both countries have closed their borders to human traffic, except cargo, and they are on 28 and 21-day lockdowns, respectively.Botswana's Parliament voted to give President Mokgweetsi Masisi powers to declare a state of emergency in the country, which will see the neighbouring country extending the lockdown to six months.