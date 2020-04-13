'MPs, govt officials should contribute $1 000 each towards COVID-19'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Proportional Representation MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC) has called on MPs and government officials to donate $1 000 of their monthly earnings towards funding the country COVID-19 war chest.Misihairabwi-Mushonga yesterday told NewsDay that church leaders should also step in and encourage people to donate a dollar each towards the fight against coronavirus.The MP also posted the message on her Facebook wall, where she said the donated funds should be distributed to the country's 10 provinces."As for us in the leadership, what we learn is that a silo mentality will not help, and so I am humbly proposing that every MP, senator, ministry secretaries, heads of parastatals, all commissioners, heads of security services must at the end of this month contribute $1 000 each to a fund which will be distributed to the 10 provinces on an equity not equal basis," MisihairabwiMushonga said."Perhaps a group of pastors can find a reputable accounting management company to start a solidarity fund. I know we are all struggling, but if each person in Zimbabwe contributed a dollar to buy these needed testing kits, given that those we actually look out for to donate are themselves struggling, we only have ourselves for ourselves. One dollar counts. Our pastors have always had a way with getting us to give, even in hard times," she said.Meanwhile, Feminist Girl, which includes organisations such as Katswe Sistahood, Whispers, Women of Zimbabwe Arise, Pepeta Africa and Lupane Women's Centre, have called for expansion of mealie-meal distribution points to ensure that every household gets the staple food."Government should do this by creating a multi-stakeholder dialogue and feedback mechanism involving churches and civil society. Such an approach will be critical for an improved co-ordination of the response."They also called for tolerance by the security sector, which is enforcing the COVID-19 21-day national lockdown, to listen to people that need essential care services like patients on anti-retroviral treatment (ART) so that they do not treat them with a heavy hand."The Ministry of Health released guidelines that patients on ART are authorised to attend their scheduled clinic visits so as to access their three months' supplies of ARVs and many have their clinic cards stipulating this. However, there are reports of police beating up people without listening to their explanations or looking at their documentation. Such discriminatory practice is unacceptable. The ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police officers] are requested to show humanity when encountering such people at their checkpoints and in communities in general," they said.Feminist Girl also called for multi-stakeholder awareness raising and communication mechanism to ensure no one is left behind in COVID-19 communication, especially those in remote areas."This includes ensuring policy positions are clearly communicated, and if necessary, clarified timeously and through multiple channels. For example, there are reports of patients needing medical services being turned away at clinics and hospitals as their needs are said not to be COVID-19 related and, therefore, not a priority."There have been two deaths recorded, one in Masvingo and another, a Bulawayo man beaten by police. Apparently, both were denied medical attention. Such instances should not happen as access to medical attention is vital to save any life."