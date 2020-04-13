Mashurugwi killed more than Covid-19 because they are Mnangagwa's boys

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Zimbabwean politician Jealousy Mawarire has denounced president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies for supporting machete gangs who killed more people than the deadly pandemic Covid -19 so far.

Mawarire took his disgust on social media micro blogging Twitter."So Mashurugwi killed more pple than Covid-19 but we didn't lockdown the country or see @edmnangagwa running helter-skelter with his 2 clueless deputies asking 4 help to curb their devilish menace.Is it caz Mashurugwi are his boys hence they are no threat to him unlike Covid -19" Mawarire said.Meanwhile , 14 people have tested possitive to Covid -19 and 3 deaths have been recorded so far.President Mnangagwa declared a total lockdown as a mitigatory measure to the spread of the deadly disease and the uniformed forces have been put to enforce the lockdown.