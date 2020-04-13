MDC family does not need people like Obert Gutu - Norman Mpofu

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former Bulilima East MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has said the MDC family does not need people of Obert Gutu's character in this hour of need if they are to turn a challenge into an opportunity.Mpofu made the remarks following Gutu's attack of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa saying he ride on late founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's name during the 2018 elections that is why he got huge votes.This was despite the fact that also Thokozani Khupe who in fact used the MDC-T name during elections and used party symbols and Tsvangirai tag lost dismally against Chamisa."Sometimes you wonder how morons like him find their way to the top. I guess he realised early that you don't always need brains to be a top official in Zimbabwe politics but just to sharpen your bootlicking skills," Mpofu said."All those who want change in Zimbabwe are called upon to exercise caution and promote dialogue in the MDC. Zanu PF must not be allowed to drive a wedge between the opposition members for it to remain in power."