COVID-19: A Fiscal Nightmare

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC top official Tapiwa Mashakada has lamented that the Zimbabwe's fiscal space to deal with the Covid 19 was next to non amid fears there can be overwhelming fatalities if nothing is done as a matter of urgency to save lives.Indications on the ground since the outbreak of Covid 19 shows that the Zimbabwean government was not anywhere close to preparedness to deal with outbreak of such magnitude. This has been shown through the top leaders hi[p's habits to travel abroad to get treated even for the minor illness when leaving domestic health sector crumbling to disproportionate levels it is now."Government does not have the fiscal space and capacity to offer economic relief to individuals and companies that are threatened with closure. If it's true that 4.5 million need food aid then it's gonna be a huge challenge for the cash strapped government. The economy wide effects of Covid 19 are too ghastly to contemplate," Mashakada said.