Mnangagwa to extend lockdown days with 3 weeks?

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is highly expected to announce an extension of the lockdown days after the cabinet meeting that is billed to be held on Tuesday.Highly placed sources from the New Government Complex who spoke to this reporter said some of the ministers had advised President Mnangagwa to increase the days with three to four weeks."I can authoritatively tell you that there are high chances of the lockdown increase being announced during a cabinet meeting this week," The source said. "One of the major reasons that may be used to justify the increase is that there has been less testing happening hence the government is not satisfied that the nation is safe from the virus."Recently JOC expressed displeasure at how the Ministry of health was handling the situation so we might see much stricter implementation of the lockdown."Commenting on the matter MDC Vice President Tendai Biti said, "A lockdown without mass testing is a sheer waste of time. A lockdown without safety nets is an attack on the right to life itself as people must eat & fend for themselves. A lockdown without addressing the entire ecosystem of the pandemic has little impact."Media house proprietor Brighton Musonza said there was no justification to increase the lockdown."I don't think Zimbabwe has the numbers of fatalities to justify lockdown extension. Unlike South Africa which has the exposure of has as many people traveling across the world. We just have to keep the borders closed and also keep the informal market stalls closed."South Africa recently increased the lockdown days with 14 days.