WATCH: South Africa soldiers told to kick foreigners

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

General Solly Zacharia Shoke's South African National Defense Forces have been given instruction to unleash violence on foreigners during the lockdown period.A video that has surfaced on the internet shows an unnamed government official addressing the soldiers telling them to skop 'n donner foreigners because they like to take chances and disobey the lockdown rules.'Skop 'n donner' loosely means to kick someone.The soldiers were being addressed at a pass out parade held at a police station.Watch the video below:General Shoke is on record saying that as the army, they operate by orders and when ordered to serve the state, they cannot say no."I think our mandate is clear as the South African (National) Defence Force – it is to support and protect the integrity of the country, however, as part of our collateral utility, we do assist other state departments. We do not deploy ourselves, we are ordered and when ordered we can't say no," said General Shoke recently.On the eve of the lockdown South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa urged the soldiers not to be violent towards the civilians.He warned that this was not the time for "skop 'n donner"."They will be looking on to you - that you will be looking after them. It is with that I send you to protect our people against the coronavirus. This is not a moment for skop 'n donner, skit and donner. It is a moment to protect our people."When they see you with your guns, they will be fearful. But we want them to know that you are there to be supportive of them. This is the most important moment for the country," Ramaphosa said.