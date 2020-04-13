Church leaders urged to repent

News / National

by Staff reporter

MEMBERS of the Vapostori sects stopped eating meat and other food that includes bread since Friday observing their traditional Easter commemorations in their homes, H-Metro has learnt.Apostolic Faith churches that include Mugodhi, Kubatana kweVapositori, Bethsaida among others will not be taking any food with yeast, meat and soft drinks for the next seven days in their belief of celebrating death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.To these churches, national 21 days of lockdown resonates well with their belief that they are not worried of looking for food like meat and bread.One of the Mugodhi Apostolic Faith members Patricia Charumbira of Sunningdale told H-Metro that the national lockdown has affected their gatherings but will not stop them from taking meat and bread with yeast."We complied with the national 21 days of lockdown and we will not be gathering at our usual meeting places but we will continue to observe and do the statutes of Passover," said Charumbira."For seven days no yeast, soft drinks, meat must be found in our homes since we will be feeding on green vegetables, sweet potatoes and potatoes among other recommended foods."So national lockdown came at a time when it helps us observe our religion and no relatives of different faith will be tempting us into preparing such foods like meat."God has good plans for us and we are being blessed in accordance with what is written in the book of Numbers Chapter 9 where it is written that in the fourteenth day of this month April you shall keep it in his appointed season, according to all the rites of it, that they should keep the Passover."Saka inguva yekudya mirivo nemapotato tirimudzimba dzedu tichirangarira kufa nekumuka kwaKristo," said Charumbira.