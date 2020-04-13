Latest News Editor's Choice


Prison officer attempts suicide

by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020
A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional officer is battling for his life after he downed poison following domestic violence.

The unidentified officer was among three patients visited by ZPCS Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi yesterday at Zimbabwe Prison Staff Hospital in Chikurubi.

Comm-Gen Zimondi wished the three officers a speedy recovery as the sister-in charge explained to him the condition of each patient.

"This one attempted to commit suicide by downing pesticide following domestic violence but is responding well to treatment," she was heard talking to Comm-Gen Zimondi.

Comm-Gen Zimondi urged business community and churches to come on board and assist them saying the hospital is in dare need of medicines and medical equipment for it to remain viable.

"The role played by our prison officers is crucial and they need a collective responsibility in assisting them so that they discharge their duties well," said Comm-Gen Zimondi.

"With the number of inmates increasing by the day, the officers face challenges in managing the overpopulated prisons especially this time of the pandemic COVID-19.

"There is need for churches, business community and individuals to partner us in addressing the inmates and officers' needs," said Comm-Gen Zimondi.

Source - hmetro

