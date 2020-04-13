Haters are plotting to destroy Bev's marriage

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
13 Apr 2020 at 11:57hrs | Views
DANCER Beverly "Bev" Sibanda says haters are plotting to destroy her marriage through unfounded falsehoods.

This follows reports that her marriage with UK based husband Chambuka Mufudzi was on the brink of collapse after she allegedly stole from the husband.

Bev opened up while responding during a Mai TT live Facebook streaming session.

"Isusu hatikwire BP, tokwira ndege but it's frustrating that when I wedded, social media judged me," she said.

Prior to the Mai TT-Bev Facebook live streaming, a ghost account holder purporting to be Chambuka had posted on his wall claiming someone had stolen money from him.

The post attracted the attention of many social media users as the majority quickly suspected Bev to be the culprit.

She vehemently denied the allegations saying all was well between them adding that Chambuka was not a social media person.

"Ivo anasoromedia vakunyepa, he posted his story without any name why are people thinking it's me.

"He is in UK and I am here in Zimbabwe why makamhanya kuti ndiBev, he doesn't have a social media account, plus inini handimhanyire kubvunza murume mari yaanotambira because anozofunga kuti you are after mari yake.

"I am happy with him, why didn't he say Bev akaba mari," she said.

The raunchy dancer praised her husband for caring for her.

"Munhu iyeye kutaura chokwadi anosender mari, haadi kuti nditambure, ndikwerete.

"Haana kumbondirambidza kana basa rangu and I am holding shows with his blessings, he sends money to use for logistics so that I don't use mari yebasa.

"Even ndikaita three days anosender mari, zvekuti ndototi ndoishandisei, ndotozochengeta ndoshandisa for some things.

"We are fine with my husband even people say he doesn't have money or not, isusu tiri bho.

"Ingofarai nemanyepo vanhu imimi, mukuda nyaya dzekuti quarantine yenyu iite bho," she added.

The Sexy Angels boss breathed fire that people were judging her wrongly.

"People judged me since I started this industry but I will be watching from the terraces.

"It came a time that they call me a prostitute and in life you date someone and you can have problems wotoenda pamwe panhu

"Ndakadanan nana..handichataure mazita , pane vamwe vanhu vamoziva kuti ndakadanana navo.

"Munodanan muchisiyana, time yacho zvatovharana, rambai muchingoti hure, inini handitongerwe imba neFacebook or social media.

"I wanted to see how this case will end, if I had stolen the money he should have said it.

"Are you not ashamed to tarnish my image, mondidenha ndakanyarara, ndingatouye ndozunza magate asi handitongwe neFacebook," said Bev.

She added:

"I am telling the truth and my shows are packed always, I don't have fans on Facebook, handina basa  nemalove nemalikes, bhawa ndozadza.

"And these days it's a 50 -50 situation since I got wed with men coming to my shows.

"Kana munhu achizorambwa anorambwa, chakafukidza dzimba matenga, so imba yangu ndoyamuri kuda kuputsa, inini ndosenderwa mari.

"My husband knows the situation here in Zimbabwe, at the money agencies vakutondiziva nekutora mari.

"My man is a loving husband, I am loved ndakadaro imimi social media hamundiputsire imba yangu, maimboti achahurirwa, three months dzese mambonzwa anything here."

Bev said the only people who know that she is not a prostitute are her close fans.

"People who know that I am not a prostitute are the ones close to me, and don't think I will lose sleep over that issue.

"My fans respect me and I made my name through my own dancing talent.

"I did not ask anyone to follow me ndisiyeyi, I only entertain my fans. I take care of child.

"I am an indoor person, that's why my skin looks nice, quarantine taijaira iyi, handibude bude, zvamunofunga kuti ndovengedzera so.

"Leave my house alone and we were laughing at you with my husband that you are lying.

"vanhu ngavatsvage mabasa after lockdown, haikona kufambisa makuhwa enhema."

She said she is not a pole dancer.

"I am not a pole dancer, stripper but I am dancer, ndinotamba museve and I am not pregnant, handimhanye zvekudaro, mushini haumhanye zvekudaro," said Bev.

Source - hmetro

