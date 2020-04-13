Zimbabwe army joins patrols

News / National

Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Municipal police officers have intensified check points in the Harare Central Business District to minimise unnecessary movements.Since the beginning of the 21-day lockdown pronounced by President Mnangagwa, people have been defying orders to stay at home where they flocked the CBD with no valid reasons.During the first and second week of lockdown police have been turning people back to their residence at roadblock points.President Mnangagwa said all non-essential services were expected to completely cease operations during the lockdown, while shops and food open markets would operate under the supervision of health officials.Municipal and ZRP officers were deployed at strategic positions to maintain order around the CBD.In a bid to reduce the movements, Army have mounted several check points in the company of the ZRP and municipal officers where people are asked to produce documents or letters of exemption and work related identities.From corner Emmerson Mnangagwa and Samora Machel Avenue to Simon Vengesai Mzenda Street there were two check points while some are mounted on all main routes into the CBD.People who were walking without valid reasons were detained and questioned.Several people have been trying their luck to visit the CBD with different reasons.Police are still conducting patrols and spot checks to enforce the Covid-19-induced ban on large gatherings as Government deliberates on measures to encourage social distancing.To stop the spread of coronavirus, officials are encouraging the public to practice social distancing — staying home, avoiding crowds, keeping two metres apart during gatherings and refraining from touching one another.President recently declared Covid-19 a State of National Disaster and postponed major social event.