Zimbabwe lockdown in its final week, 515 arrested on Easter Saturday

News / National

by Staff reporter

MORE than 500 people were arrested for various offences that include liquor-related on Easter Saturday.The total number of people arrested countrywide has risen to 5226 and 515 people were arrested on Saturday only.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests appealing to grain millers to engage police when distributing mealie-meal to various areas in a way to maintain order and social distance to avoid the spreading of coronavirus (COVID-19."The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of 515 people on Easter Saturday and Manicaland province recorded the highest number of people of 989 since the beginning of the national lockdown," said Ass Comm Nyathi."Among those arrested on Saturday only, 251 were for unnecessary movements, 57 for miscellaneous offences, four for liquor-related offences, 33 for traffic offences, 56 for opening businesses without exemption documents and 12 for public gatherings."Police continue to monitor every corner to make sure people comply with Government directives to curb the spreading of COVID-19."We are urging people to stay in homes and avoid crisscrossing to other suburbs and those with exemption documents must not abuse the privilege given to them."We continue to urge people not to gather for parties at their homes during the day and night so as to keep a social distance."Police are also appealing to grain millers to engage police when distributing mealie-meal to various points so as to maintain order and social distance as a measure to curb the spreading of coronavirus," said Ass-Comm Nyathi.