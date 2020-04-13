Panic as 32 Zimbabweans from UK arrive at Harare airport

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

30 Zimbabweans arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight today. They are coming from a number of different countries and all of them are being compulsorily quarantined at ZIPAM in Darwendale. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 13, 2020

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.



The Ministry of health entered panic mode on Monday after 32 Zimbabweans abode an Ethiopian line jetted into the country from the Coronavirus hit United Kingdom.According to online publication, Zim Morning Post the Zimbabweans who were on an Ethiopian Airlines 787-8 Dreamliner (flight ET-873) arrived just after 1230hrs.Zimbabwe currently is running short of isolation centers and has been trying to set up makeshift tents in various provinces